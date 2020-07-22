HiToms Muzzle Muddogs 8-3

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms manage to muzzle the Muddogs 8-3 late Tuesday night at Historic Finch Field and thus improve to 12-2.

The Muddogs barked loud early with two home runs off of starting HiTom pitcher Luke Davis (App State). However, Davis settled in to tie a team game-high of nine strikeouts for the 2020 season. Davis also went on to earn his first win this summer on the mound for HPT.

After trailing 3-2 through 4.5 innings, HPT exploded for back-to-back, 3-run innings to secure the lead for good.

Three HiToms recorded two hits last night in the tenth double-digit hit game of the regular season. Hogan Windish (UNCG), Britt Fuller (Duke) and Zack Gelof (Virginia) each led the way with two.

Windish once again extended his hitting streak, now 12 games. He also still leads the CPL in batting average with .468. Fuller now places fourth in the same category boasting a .414.

Eight different HiToms are currently hitting .300 or better 14 games into the regular season.

Jonathan Barham promised his mother a home run last night on her birthday. In the bottom of the 4th, the College of Charleston catcher delivered with his first homer of the summer.

In the hitting barrage against the Muddogs, five HiToms connected on doubles. Ethan Murray (Duke), Windish, Gelof, Fuller and Rudy Maxwell (Duke) each joined in on the extra-base hit party. Murray had three stolen bases as well.

Your Hometown HiToms are back in action tonight for their seventh game in eight days as they welcome another Old North State League opponent, the Lexington Flying Pigs. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern