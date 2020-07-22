Noah Allred(Bishop McGuinness HS) gets College Football Offer from the Dayton Flyers
Noah Allred, from Bishop McGuinness High School in Kernersville, N.C., has received a college football offer from the Dayton Flyers, in Dayton, Ohio….
Noah Allred:Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School/Class of 2021/Basketball and Football/6’6 225 lb./TE/WR/ATH/All-Conference/ All-State 1A/3.7 GPA…..
Blessed to announce I have received my first D1 football offer from Dayton University! pic.twitter.com/FV7UWyVRbp
— Noah Allred (@noahallred4) July 22, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.