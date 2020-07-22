Noah Allred(Bishop McGuinness HS) gets College Football Offer from the Dayton Flyers

Posted by Andy Durham on July 22, 2020 at 3:32 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Noah Allred, from Bishop McGuinness High School in Kernersville, N.C., has received a college football offer from the Dayton Flyers, in Dayton, Ohio….

Noah Allred:Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School/Class of 2021/Basketball and Football/6’6 225 lb./TE/WR/ATH/All-Conference/ All-State 1A/3.7 GPA…..

