Big South Conference(High Point University) To Begin Fall Sport Competition September 3: Will we ever see Football at HPU and UNCG???

Just an editor’s note:“Wouldn’t it be GREAT if both High Point University and UNCG both had football as one of their primary sports???”….UNCG and HPU could play each other and they could also play N.C. A&T, Elon, Winston-Salem State and Wake Forest too…Too good of an idea to ever be true…Will not see this ever happen in my lifetime….Sad that we will miss out on this grand opportunity to see HPU and UNCG in action, in football……

Now on to the Big South Conference news for this Fall of 2020, and we need to get that Editor to mind his own business and stay out of the college football business, right???

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – With a priority for the health and safety of student-athletes and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big South Conference announced Wednesday that it will begin fall sport competition on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The decision was made by the league’s Executive Committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletics Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals, and provides each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the resocialization process, while maintaining competitive opportunities for its student-athletes this fall.

The new start date for competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the traditional fall sports of women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country, and coincides with the beginning of football season on Sept. 3. Baseball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s and women’s tennis, which hold their traditional seasons in the spring, will also begin scheduled fall competition activities on or after Sept. 3.

Big South member institutions may continue with any permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations, at their own discretion as outlined in their respective return to competition protocols, as well as local and state policies related to individual campus decisions. Rescheduling of contests will be determined by each institution.