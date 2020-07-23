Former Wake Forest Basketball Coach sentenced(Probation and Community Service) for 2018 assault that led to man’s death

from www.wxii12.com:

QUEENS COUNTY, N.Y. —A Queens District Attorney sentenced a former Wake Forest Basketball Coach(assistant) to probation and community service Thursday for an assault that happened in August of 2018.

The defendant, Jamill Jones, 37, of North Carolina, punched a man, who later died, in Long Island City.

Jones was found guilty in February of assault in the third-degree. Queens Criminal Court Judge Joanne Watters imposed the sentence of three years of probation, 1,500 hours of private community service and a fine of $1,000.

“This was a tragic incident that ended the life of a man and devastated his family, a violent run-in that should never have happened,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz. “Violence is never the answer to settling a dispute.”

Jones was in his SUV on the morning of Aug. 5, 2018, and the victim was walking in the area after having exited a ride-share vehicle, according to trial testimony. The victim banged on Jones’ window and then ran away. Jones pursued and punched him, causing the victim to fall on the ground and hit his head on the concrete pavement. Two days later, he died.