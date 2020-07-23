Greensboro Red Wings and Randolph County turn loose the Offense, as the baseball clubs combine for 33 runs on Wednesday night
Final Baseball Score from Wednesday night:
Randolph County 17
Greensboro Red Wings 16
We missed an extra point in the 4th quarter.
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 23, 2020
