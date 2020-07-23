High School Sports/Athletics Rally Tonight/Thursday on Cridland Road/In Latham Park: GCS Parents and Supporters asked to attend

Attention:There will be a Guilford County Schools Sports/Athletics Rally Tonight at Latham Park….Greensboro location on Cridland Road, just off of East Wendover Avenue…

(Start time is 6:30pm)

Purpose:Ready to Rally tonight at Latham Park….

(They want to “Play Ball in the Fall”)

Message:Parents of GCS Athletes- meeting tonight/Thursday night, July 23, 6:30pm at Latham Park – 1028 Cridland Rd. We need parents of all athletes from all sports and high schools represented. It is time for us to advocate for our children!