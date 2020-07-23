HiToms Barbecue Flying Pigs 17-0

By: Abby Davis

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms score early and often to barbecue non-league opponent the Lexington Flying Pigs 17-0 Wednesday evening from Historic Finch Field. With their fourth straight win, HPT improved to 13-2 overall.

Against Old North State League competition this summer, the HiToms remain undefeated with a perfect 8-0 record. A total of 17 runs on the day marked the ninth double-digit run game of the regular season for HPT.

The game was called after five innings of play, but the HiToms still managed to collect 11 hits and 15 RBIs on just 22 at-bats.

Two big flys came by the way of Hogan Windish (UNCG) and Rudy Maxwell (Duke). With the home run, Windish extended his hitting streak out to 13 games and now leads the CPL in RBIs once again with 25. He also holds the league-leading batting average with a .469.

Luke Spiva (Catawba) went 3-for-4 and was just a home run shy of the cycle. After last night’s effort, Spiva now averages .438 up at the dish directly behind Windish for the CPL’s second-best batting average.

Avery Cain (King) started and was credited with the win (1-0) on the mound after four innings pitched and only two hits allowed. Chase Walter (Georgetown) made his second appearance for the HiToms this summer finishing out the Flying Pigs.

HPT will finish out its nine-game, nine-day stretch on the road today with a doubleheader against CPL foe Peninsula. First pitch from War Memorial Stadium up in Virginia is set for 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern