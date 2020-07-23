Tanner Ballou, Northwest Guilford HS Freshman QB, headed to Elite Football Camp in Dacula, Georgia
The word on the young freshman football quarterback Tanner Ballou, at Northwest Guilford High School, and upcoming plans to attend an Elite Series Football Camp, in Dacula, Georgia, in early August….
?Very Excited for this invite today from @InfiniTFBall and the chance to compete in the state of Georgia. ? Thanks @therealkwat ? @nwestfootball @GameofInchesHSS @QBHitList pic.twitter.com/iP1MBoiHyq
— Tanner Ballou (@ballou_tanner) July 23, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.