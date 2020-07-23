Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS/Appalachian State University) Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List(One of the Most Versatile Players in all of College Football)
from www.appstatesports.com:
Thomas Hennigan, one of the former Northwest Guilford High School Vikings’ star football players, has been nominated for one of the Top Awards in all of College Football…….
BOONE, N.C. — App State senior Thomas Hennigan has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile FBS player in the country.
The Louisville Sports Commission released the 50-player list for an award that’s presented by Texas Roadhouse.
Hennigan has been tabbed a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a wide receiver and punt returner after being the statistical leader in both categories last year for a 13-1 team that finished in the top 20 of both national polls. He has started at receiver in all 40 of his career games since enrolling before the 2017 season and already is tied for seventh place in App State history with 14 touchdown receptions.
Hennigan caught 61 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns a season ago, increasing his career totals to 135 catches for 1,685 yards.
He also has one punt return for a touchdown as part of his 40 returns for 344 yards to go along with 14 kickoff returns for 283 yards. He even has one interception — on a half-ending hail-mary play in which he appeared at defensive back.
? @hornungaward ? List ?
Congrats to senior receiver/returner Thomas Hennigan, one of the nation's most versatile players. #GoApp | @_t_Henni
? https://t.co/0DHFhvQdyi pic.twitter.com/zg2t1rRYYv
— App State Football (@AppState_FB) July 23, 2020
2020 Watch List Selections
Jaylond Adams, Southern Miss
Otis Anderson, UCF
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Journey Brown, Penn State
Tre Brown, Oklahoma
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Jordan Byrd, SDSU
Michael Carter, UNC
Britain Covey, Utah
Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan
Demetric Felton, UCLA
Xavier Gaines, Marshall
Hassan Hall, Louisville
*****Thomas Hennigan, App State******
Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Jevon Holland, Oregon
Deon Jackson, Duke
Giles Jackson, Michigan
D’Shawn Jamison, Texas
Amare Jones, Tulane
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Lopini Katoa, BYU
Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Myron Mitchell, UAB
Rondale Moore, Purdue
K.D. Nixon, Colorado
Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
Stephon Robinson Jr., Kansas
Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech
Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska
Amari Rodgers, Clemson
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
Tyler Snead, ECU
Marquez Stevenson, Houston
Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Toa Taua, Nevada
Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech
Thayer Thomas, NC State
Deven Thompkins, Utah State
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Austin Trammell, Rice
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Connor Wedington, Stanford
Avery Williams, Boise State
Dante Wright, Colorado State
