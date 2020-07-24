Congratulations to Johnny Boykin Head Football Coach Ragsdale High School Tigers

Congrats to Coach Johnny Boykin and his wife Felicia…Coach Boykin, a great coach, father/dad and husband, and a true proven leader of young athletes…

Good job Coach Boykin, and it shows with the results we see from Devan and Braxton….

Keep it going another 20 or more Coach Boykin…Again, congratulations…

I am so grateful to have my wife Felicia-20yrs today. She has raised our two boys and allowed me to influence kids through teaching and coaching. The Bible says “he that finds a good wife finds a good thing”. I definitely have found a good thing. I’m up big late in the 4th qtr pic.twitter.com/gIf9nVenWl — Coach Johnny Boykin (@CoachBoykin) July 24, 2020