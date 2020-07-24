Elon Football Places Four on Phil Steele Preseason All-CAA Team

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University football team had four members of its program selected to Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Team as announced on Friday, July 24. Senior wide receiver Kortez Weeks, senior punter Hunter Stephenson, senior defensive lineman Tristen Cox and junior defensive back Cole Coleman were the Phoenix players honored in the annual magazine. Weeks picked up second team honors, while Coleman, Cox and Stephenson earned third team laurels.

“Phil Steele is one of college football’s well-respected media members,” said Elon head coach Tony Trisciani. “To have four members of our program be recognized as All-CAA athletes by him is a testament to that group’s body of work and their contributions to our success as a program.”

Elon is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign at The Citadel on Saturday, Sept. 5.