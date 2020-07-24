HiToms Drop a Pair of Heartbreakers at Peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. – Peninsula stuns the HiToms with a 4-2, walk-off win to close out game two of a road doubleheader late Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium.

By suffering a defeat in both games, HPT now falls to 13-4 overall and 4-4 in CPL play. High Point-Thomasville clings to a second-place position in the Mid-Atlantic Divison trailing division-leader Wilson by two games.

Peninsula squeaked a game one victory over the HiToms 4-3 by holding HPT scoreless in a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the final frame. The game-two walkoff came by the way of a 2-run homer.

During game one, Kier Meredith (Clemson) led the way for HPT in hits with two. He finished game one 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) and Jeremy Simpson (Catawba) also both drove in a run for HPT during game one.

As for game two, Hogan Windish and Simpson tallied two hits. Windish produced a hit in both contests to extend his regular-season hit streak well beyond a baker’s dozen. The league leader in batting average, .491, now possesses a 15-game streak.

Zack Gelof (Virginia) and Turconi, once again, produced a game-two RBI. For the season, Turconi has plated a total of 12 HiTom runs.

On the mound, Alex Hoppe (0-1 / UNCG) was credited with the first loss of the night for HPT as Carson Whisenhunt (2-1 / East Carolina) earned the second.

Your Hometown HiToms will enjoy a much-needed off day tomorrow before hitting the road once more on Saturday to face Martinsville. First pitch from Hooker Field is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern