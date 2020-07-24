In Case You Missed It/ICYM Jerry Lawler and Andy Kauffman on the David Letterman Show
It was 28 years ago when Jerry Lawler and Andy Kauffman got together on the David Letterman Show and some of the Highlights include:
Jerry Lawler = absolute boss.
Jerry Lawler slaps the SNOT out of Andy Kauffman.
David Letterman so uncomfortable…..
CLICK ON the video and you will get a kick out of this one…Guaranteed….
(Caught this today on YouTube, by way of Twitter, and had not seen this in a long time, but this work is very entertaining.)
