Macie Burcham(Wesleyan Christian Academy) headed to the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, NC

Wesleyan Christian Academy’s Macie Burcham has been selected to participate in the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational Tournament, held in Pinehurst, NC on Aug. 3-6…….

Congratulations to Wesleyan's Macie Burcham for being selected to participate in the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational held in Pinehurst, NC on Aug. 3-6. Great job Macie!https://t.co/NeQQjyPAtH — ADatWCA (@wesleyantrojans) July 24, 2020