Macie Burcham(Wesleyan Christian Academy) headed to the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, NC

Posted by Andy Durham on July 24, 2020 at 8:31 am under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Wesleyan Christian Academy’s Macie Burcham has been selected to participate in the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational Tournament, held in Pinehurst, NC on Aug. 3-6…….

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top