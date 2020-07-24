NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse – Boys Fall Supplemental Evaluations

**********BOYS LACROSSE***********

FALL 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL EVALUATIONS

New players must attend at least one day of evaluations but may attend both dates. Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up. Current players are encouraged to attend. New and current players must register below using the links provided before attending evaluations.

REGISTRATION FEE $25 members / $50 non-members

WHEN

Session 1 – August 15, 2020

Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Session 2 – August 16, 2020

Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Registration is now open – click on the “New Registrant” or “Login Now” button at the top of the page

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.

Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org

**********GIRLS LACROSSE***********

EVALUATIONS

Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up.

WHEN

TBD

WHERE

Congdon Intramural Turf at High Point University

Congdon Intramural Turf – 1018 Panther Drive, High Point, NC 27268

*This address takes you to Vert Stadium. Plug in 1018 Panther Drive, High Point, NC 27268 to your GPS. Instead of turning left onto Panther Drive, continue straight to the traffic light (Food Lion/gas station will be on your right). Take a left onto N. Centennial. The University will be on your left, continue to the second entrance which is at the traffic light. Turn left onto International Ave., the field is on your right.

Please reach out to Darla Poulin at dpoulin@ncfusion.org with any questions about the girls lacrosse program.

Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org

To register for girls and boys evaluations:

1)Click on the “New Registrants or Login Now” button at the top of the page

2)New registrants will create an account and add your player as a participant, you will need to be prepared to upload a copy of your player’s birth certificate.

3)Select the pay the registration fee for the LAX: Girls or Boys Competitive Program Reg. Fall 2020

4)You will receive a confirmation email once the registration is complete