Catching up with “The Ageless Arm” Rodney Tafoya and at 56 years old, this Santa Fe, New Mexico native has just signed a deal to pitch for the Salina Stockade;”Ageless Arm” still going strong!!!

Rod Tafoya received a call a few days ago from Andrew Dunn (Pecos League Commissioner) and Davis Peterson (Salina Stockade manager) and since the Salina Stockade promoted three players to higher leagues last week, they were looking for a pitcher to replace them.

With the “Ageless Arm”/Rod Tafoya having the most experience in the Pecos League, (2012-2016, 2018-2019) they asked if he’d be interested in flying to their (abridged) league in Houston, Texas for a start on August 7 against the Houston Apollos. Having #Milestone450 up next, Rod thought this would be a fabulous, but surely a most challenging opportunity for him to take.

The abridged league plays from July 1-August 25 and all their games are being played at Coastal Baseball Field in Houston. The four team league consists of:

Tucson Saguaros

Salina Stockade

Roswell Invaders

Houston Apollos

Tucson Saguaros

Salina Stockade

Roswell Invaders

Houston Apollos

*****He will accomplish five decades in MiLB since Rod started in 1986 with the Delfines de Puerto Vallarta in AA Liga Noroeste in Mexico.

*****Rod Tafoya will be the oldest to start a Pecos League Game (beating last years start w Roswell Invaders at 55).

******If Rod can win, he’d be the oldest pitcher to win a Pecos League Game at 57.

*****Tafoya could win #Milestone450 in a professional game.

Certainly two of the above mentioned records will fall. Excitement abounds, with that in mind…..

Rodney Tafoya told us this, here at GreensboroSports.com, on Friday night…

Rod Tafoya said:

“At the moment I’m pitching well and in great shape. As long as I hit my spots consistently and get some runs behind me, it can be done.”

“I’m thankful that folks actually follow my story on social media, that’s usually how I get these opportunities. I’m excited to see some high school and college friend’s that are going to support me at the game in Houston.”

“I’m going to work my tail off and ‘not leave any stone unturned’ for this upcoming start. I’ll do my homework and show up prepared. It’s going to take a special outing for me to win down there and with it being #Milestone450, I’m going to give my heart and soul for this one. I’m leaving everything I have on that mound.”

Team W L PCT GB GP Home Away Rain AVG ERA Tucson Saguaros 13 2 .866 0 0 6-2 7-0 0 0.349 5.17 Salina Stockade 10 5 .666 0 0 5-2 5-3 0 0.346 7.05 Houston Apollos 4 11 .266 0 0 2-4 2-7 0 0.252 8.34 Roswell Invaders 3 12 .200 0 0 3-6 0-6 0 0.249 5.64

