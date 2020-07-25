Former Champions Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Carl Pettersson, Arjun Atwal Will Play Wyndham

FORMER CHAMPIONS WEBB SIMPSON, BRANDT SNEDEKER, CARL PETTERSSON AND ARJUN ATWAL WILL PLAY WYNDHAM

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Four former champions, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Carl Pettersson and Arjun Atwal, will play the 2020 Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced on its social media channels earlier this week. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Simpson is currently second in the FedExCup and Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings and fifth in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Wake Forest University alumnus won the Waste Management Open and the RBC Heritage earlier this season. He won the Wyndham in 2011; it was his first PGA TOUR victory, and he went on to win the 2012 U.S. Open 10 months later. Simpson, who finished second here last year, leads the Wyndham Championship career money list with $3,214,868.

Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007 and again in 2018 shooting a course-record 59 in the first round becoming just the 10th golfer in PGA TOUR history to shoot a sub-60 round in official tournament play. With the win, he became the 10th multiple winner in tournament history. Snedeker is second on the Wyndham Championship career money list with $2,902,309. He is 57th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 79th in the FedExCup point standings.

Pettersson won the Wyndham in 2008, the year it returned to Sedgefield Country Club. He set records that year for lowest 36-hole total, lowest 54-hole total and lowest 72-hole total at 259, 21-under par. The 72-hole record held until Henrik Stenson needed just 258 strokes in 2017, and J.T. Poston tied Stenson’s mark last year. The semi-retired native of Sweden is an alumnus of Greensboro’s Grimsley High School and NC State University. He played the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide last week and finished tied for 38th and is playing the Wyndham on a sponsor’s exemption.

Atwal accepted an exemption into the Wyndham field as he celebrates 10 years since his Wyndham Championship victory. After entering the field as a Monday qualifier, Atwal led wire-to-wire on his way to the win, although he shared the second-round lead. His first PGA TOUR victory was his 10th international win, and he became the first Indian-born winner in PGA TOUR history.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations