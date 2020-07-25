Sixth Tool Program Ready To Take Off At Carolina Acceleration/Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS) with HR for the SF Giants on Friday night

SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM registration is now open. If you are a returning SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM athlete check your CAST gmail account for program information and registration paperwork.

If you are new to the program and would like information email Carmine Pagano at cpagano@carolinaacceleration.com..

Returning athletes text Carmine at 336-299-6266 and he will get you scheduled for your evaluation on August 10th.

**********Former Carolina Acceleration member Jaylin Davis, from Northeast Guilford High School, with his first home run of the season, in his first start of the season, for the San Francisco Giants on Friday night…Jay Davis got the start for the Giants in right field, and he connected on his long ball in the third inning…..

from MLB.COM:

It only took Jaylin Davis one at-bat to show why the Giants are so excited about the 26-year-old outfield prospect.

After earning his first start of the regular season in right field, Davis led off the third inning with a homer off right-hander Ross Stripling, accounting for the lone run of the Giants’ 9-1 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Davis drove a 2-2 fastball from Stripling out to right field for an opposite-field blast that traveled a projected 374 feet, according to Statcast. It was the Giants’ first home run — and extra-base hit — of the 2020 season.

“He has amazing power,” third baseman Wilmer Flores said. “We saw it today with the opposite-field homer. Hopefully he hits more of those. He’s got amazing pop.”

Jaylin Davis gets the Giants on the board ? pic.twitter.com/8tj1T7wJMy — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 25, 2020

**********Be sure to Click On the video…**********