Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) has a spot on the Maxwell Award Watch List

from HokieSports.com:

BLACKSBURG – ‘Watch List Week’ concluded Friday morning with the release of the Maxwell Award Watch List, an honor given to the most outstanding player in college football annually. Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker(James B. Dudley High School/Greensboro, N.C.) was amongst those on the initial list following a breakout 2019 season.

Hooker (6-4, 228), started in eight contests in 2019, earning wins in each of his first six starts under center beginning with a thrilling 42-35 win at Miami.

For the season, the redshirt junior had a stellar 165.75 efficiency rating after completing 99 of 162 passes for 1555 yards and 13 TDs. He set the program record for passes to begin a career without an INT with a streak of 124 attempts.

A dynamic threat rushing the football, Hooker carried the ball 123 times for 356 yards and found the end zone five times.

Friday morning, the Maxwell Award announced its preseason watch list consisting of 90 college football players from across the country. Presently annually to the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the sport.

Also names from the ACC and our area that you might recognize, and they are on the list….QB Sam Howell(North Carolina), QB Trevor Lawrence(Clemson), WR Sage Surrat(Wake Forest) and QB Zac Thomas(Appalachian State)….

