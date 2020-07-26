Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yuracheck(Guilford College) says his Razorbacks want to play ball this Fall, but they want to Start and Finish 2020 season

This word coming in today from Tony Barnhart(former sportswriter with the News and Record), by way of Twitter, and the former Guilford College Quaker, Hunter Yuracheck, who is now the Athletic Director at the University of Arkansas, says his kids want to play ball this Fall, but they say, “Let them play, and don’t have them start the season workouts, and then not Finish the Season”…..

Tony Barnhart on Twitter:

