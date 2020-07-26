Greensboro Red Wings grab “Ugly” Saturday night win over Stanly County:Western Guilford HS pitchers Caleb Carden and Cooper Speight send the ball to the plate, and it doesn’t show up late on this date(July 25, 2020)[Carden and Speight can hit too!!!]
Saturday Night Final for Greensboro Red Wings Baseball:
Greensboro 15
Stanly County 5
Got an ugly W…but it’s a W. Greensboro 15
Stanly County 5
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 26, 2020
**********More great pitching from @WGHSBB as Caleb Carden gets the win and Cooper Speight another 3+ inning save. Carden also hit a Bomb and Speight chipped in with 2 RBI. Who says pitchers can’t hit?**********
