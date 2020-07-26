Martinsville Mustangs Edge HPT HiToms by a Nose, 2-1

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – HiToms drop their third straight CPL contest with a 2-1 loss on the road against the Mustangs late Saturday night at Hooker Field. With the loss, HPT falls to 13-5 overall and 4-5 in CPL action.

HPT was able to outhit the Mustangs 8-6, but only managed to push across a lone run in the sixth, a season-low in scoring. Martinsville galloped out of the starting gates with a crooked number in the home half of the first to lead 2-0.

However, the HiTom pitching staff stifled the Mustang bats the rest of the way in hopes of breeding momentum for their own. Such a dream would not come to full fruition.

Kier Meredith(Clemson) and Zach Gelof(Virginia) combined to account for half of the HPT base knocks last night with two hits apiece. In fact, Meredith drove in the HiToms’ lone run.

The man of the hour, Hogan Windish (UNCG), recorded a hit as well to extend his regular-season hit streak to 16 games. Although Windish finished 1-for-4 with a run scored, he still leads the CPL in batting average by 70 points with a .474.

Ryan Cusick (1-2 / Wake Forest) earned the loss on the mound for HPT. Despite the loss, Cusick leads the league in ERA (1.50) and in strikeouts (32).

Michael Foltz (Duke), Chase Walter (Georgetown) and Austin Weber (Towson) each combined for only two hits in four innings of relief.

HPT will be back in action tonight eyeing to settle the score against Martinsville from their own home turf. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 5 p.m.