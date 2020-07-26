Mt. Airy No Match for NC3 HiToms, HPT Wins 10-0 for Sixth Straight (Senior Legion)

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – NC3 HiToms overpower Mt. Airy 10-0 to extend win streak 2.0 out to six games late Friday night at Historic Finch Field.

Win streak 2.0 ties the original season-high win streak of six. During the current span, HPT has now outscored its opponents 61-8. With the win, the HiToms improve to 15-3 and 8-1 at home.

HPT needed only three batters to secure an early 3-0 lead over Mt. Airy.

Alex Rodriguez (GTCC) produced a leadoff single. Chet Sikes (NCCU) followed that up with a double, while CJ Johnson (GTCC) sent a 3-run home run into orbit, his third homer of the summer.

In total, Rodriguez (6), Sikes (11) and Johnson (12) each extended their personal hitting streaks with their first at-bats of the night. The three-headed offensive monster is currently averaging a combined .447 up at the plate.

After one complete, the HiToms held a 5-0 advantage and employed cruise control all the way until the sixth frame. HPT plated two in the sixth and pushed across three more in the seventh to seal the deal via mercy rule.

Rodriguez and Sikes led the way offensively last night with three hits apiece. Sikes’ base knocks were all doubles.

Chase Wade (Guilford College) and Nick Halo (Catawba) combined for the shutout last night on the mound.

Wade tossed 6.0 innings, allowed zero runs on just one hit and struck out eight. Earning the win, Wade improved to 2-0 on the bump for HPT. He was one strikeout short of tying a season-high held by Gabe Hernandez (NCCU)

Last night’s outing marked the eighth double-digit run game and the seventh double-digit hit game of the summer for the HiToms.

HPT will be back in action next Tuesday to face Rowan. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern