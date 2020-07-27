Former Chicago Bears Coach Mike Ditka has a feel on when to Kneel, and he says, “It’s Unpatriotic to Kneel During the National Anthem”

WASHINGTON — Mike Ditka says when athletes kneel as a form of peaceful protest during the national anthem, it’s unpatriotic.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Ditka said, “If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country.”

The former pro football pro expressed his strong feelings towards the kneeling protests which started after football player Colin Kaepernick’s racial injustice protest during the national anthem in 2016.

Ditka said, “that’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned. So, I’m only going to say what I feel. You don’t protest against the flag, and you don’t protest against this country who’s given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen. So, I don’t want to hear all the crap.”

