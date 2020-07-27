Greensboro Red Wings Sunday Baseball Recap:Clay Edmondson(SG) and Ryan Dee(WG) stand out in Game Two Victory over Kannapolis/Jake Jenkins-Cowart(SEG) with HR and 5 RBI in Game One Win for GSO Red Wings

Sunday Baseball Results for the Greensboro Red Wings…GSO takes Game One over Kannapolis, 11-7 and also claims Game Two, 3-2, for the Sweep over Kannapolis….

Red Wings pull out the sweep in 8 innings over Kannapolis. Final 3-2. Clay Edmondson pitched 7 great innings. Ryan Dee with a pinch hit, walk off bases loaded walk to end it. @SGHSBaseball @WGHSBB — Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 26, 2020

Game One of a doubleheader vs Kannapolis goes to the Red Wings 11-7. Nathan Terry with 6 innings in relief for the W. Jake Jenkins-Cowart with a homer and 5 RBI. Going for the sweep in 30 minutes. — Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 26, 2020