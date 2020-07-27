HPT HiToms Tame Martinsville Mustangs At Home, 8-5

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – High Point-Thomasville halted a three-game skid with an 8-5 victory over Martinsville late Sunday night at Historic Finch Field.

HPT had to draw up the likes of a comeback yet again as Martinsville sprinted out to 4-0 lead after their first at-bat.

A comeback in the making did not take the HiToms long. By the third inning, HPT wrangled the lead, 6-4, on six unanswered runs. Six unanswered runs would become seven as the HiToms controlled a 7-4 advantage through five complete.

Matthew Siverling (Virginia Tech) came up big out of the pen in helping to extinguish Martinsville’s momentum via the hot start. In three innings of relief, he allowed zero runs on just three hits and struck out six. Siverling earned the CPL’s Pitching Line of the Night with his winning effort (1-0).

The Mustangs cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the eight, but HPT answered back to reinstate a 3-run lead, 8-5, heading into the final frame.

KJ Wells Jr. (Louisberg) recorded his third save of the summer, tied for second in the league.

With the win, HPT improved to 14-5 overall, 10-1 at home and returned back to .500 (5-5) in CPL action. The HiToms now control the series advantage against Martinsville four games to two.

However, HPT is still in catch up mode in the Mid-Atlantic Division standings as Wilson now holds a 9-4 conference record, 2.5 games back of the Tobs. An upcoming four-game stretch against Wilson will likely determine the success of the salvaged 2020 season.

Michael Turconi (2), Hogan Windish, Zack Gelof (2 / Virginia), Rudy Maxwell and Kier Meredith all connected on RBIs last night to help spark such a comeback and to seal the deal.

With last night’s performance, Windish’s (UNCG) hitting streak extended out to 16 games. Turconi (Wake Forest), Maxwell (Duke) and Meredith (Clemson) each extended a hit streak on their own, 6 games each.

HPT will be back in action tonight against non-league opponent the Wake Forest Fungo. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern