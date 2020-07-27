Payton Page(Dudley HS) has Three Colleges to choose from with Clemson, North Carolina, and Tennessee(“D-Day” will be on Tuesday)

Payton Page, the James B. Dudley High School Top 100 National high school football player, and state-wide, Page is listed as the Top Defensive Lineman in the state on many of the charts/lists that you see for the Top Defensive Linemen in North Carolina…

The Top Three Schools on the Payton Page Finals List are…..

Clemson

North Carolina

Tennessee…

(Will it be “D-Day”as in “D-Day” is C-Day(Clemson), UNC-Day(North Carolina), or T-Day(Tennessee???) Payton Page college decision coming up Tomorrow/Tuesday at 6pm…..

Joe Sirera, from the News and Record on Payton Page(Dudley High School) and his ‘Decision Day’ coming up on Tuesday…..

GREENSBORO — The recruiting process began for Dudley football player Payton Page after his freshman season and “got ridiculous.” That’s what happens when you’re a consensus four-star recruit ranked No. 30 in the nation by Rivals.com, No. 31 in the ESPN300 and No. 80 in 247Sports’ rankings for the Class of 2021.

It ends just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, when the 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle will announce his college decision. Page will choose from among Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee after narrowing the field of 30 to 35 Power 5 scholarship offers.

