Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools To Resume Fall Sports Workouts Next Monday, August 3

***********Back to Fall Sports Workouts next week for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School…..**********

Coming in tonight from www.myfox8.com and Daniel Pierce/CLICK HERE…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will resume high school athletics voluntary workouts next week, according to a news release from the school system.

The school system released the following information:

High School athletic teams in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning August 3, 2020. These summer workouts will initially be allowed for fall sports only.

WS/FCS has worked to ensure each high school has the necessary supplies and equipment needed to provide safe and clean facilities. All athletic personnel have been trained to follow guidelines set forth by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) and local health officials.

All student athletes who have a valid pre-participation physical examination on or after March 1, 2019, will be granted a temporary one-year extension through the end of the 2020-21 academic year. If a student does not have a valid physical on or after March 1, 2019, he/she will need an updated physical examination prior to participating in any workouts.

Schools and coaches are reminded, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must be voluntary and cannot be required or be a prerequisite for making a team.

It is also important to note the official start of fall sports is tentatively set for September 1, 2020, according to the NCHSAA. As the governing body of all high school sports, the NCHSAA maintains the ability to alter that schedule. A decision on start dates for winter, spring and middle school sports has not been made.