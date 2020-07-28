Dr. Anthony Fauci says Miami Marlins Coronavirus Outbreak Could Endanger 2020 MLB Season:Former Greensboro Grasshopper Jose Urena placed on the Injured List(Marlins’ Unlucky Number at 17)

Dr. Anthony Fauci on the Coronavirus Outbreak that has affected the Miami Marlins and Major League Baseball….

“This could put it in danger,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis.”

“Major League Baseball — the players, the owners, the managers — have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work,” Fauci said. “It’s very unfortunate what happened with the Miami [Marlins].”

++++++++++Former Greensboro Grasshoppers’ and current Miami Marlins’ pitcher Jose Urena has been placed on the injured list for the Marlins….++++++++++

Jeff Passan

@JeffPassan

The latest round of testing from the Miami Marlins found four new coronavirus positives, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. That brings the total over the last five days to 17.

@Ken_Rosenthal first reported the newest COVID-19 cases.