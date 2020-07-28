Elon University Men’s Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Award

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Elon University men’s tennis team was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team, announced on July 27.

The Phoenix also had three ITA Scholar-Athletes: Sam Dively, Kyle Frankel, and Maxwell Zucker.

“I am very proud of our team,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “We always strive to succeed both on the court and in the classroom. Their hard work has definitely paid off.”

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners on the team must be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2019 and spring 2020) in addition to all included student-athletes being listed on the institutional eligibility form.

To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, a player must meet the following criteria:

1.) Have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

2.) Be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

All-Academic honors were awarded to 186 programs and 979 student-athletes in Division I men’s tennis.

from Abbey Lipcsik with Elon University Sports Information