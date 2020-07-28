Guilford County Schools suggest Remote Learning for Students for the First Nine Weeks of School(August 17-October 20)

The Guilford County Schools are suggesting that GCS reopen on August 17 with Remote Learning and then carry on the Remote Learning for the first nine weeks of school…

Vote coming tonight at the Guilford County Board of Education meeting, on GCS starting school back on August 17 and going remote until at least October 20….This corresponds with Governor Roy Copper’s Plan C for the return to education for the school students in North Carolina….

GCS has also come up with four different scenarios that have the kids in school on a four-day a week schedule and Fridays are OFF days for teachers to regroup….

You will have Scenarios 1, 2, 3, and 4….