CPL HiToms Outlast Stars 17-10, Improve to 15-5

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms survive a back and forth scoring affair 17-10 over Catawba Valley Tuesday evening at Historic Finch Field. HPT improved to 15-5 overall and 11-1 at home with the non-league win.

Despite the Stars shooting out to 4-1 advantage through 3.5 innings, HPT wrestled the lead away in the home half of the sixth, 8-7. The HiToms would go in to score six runs in the seventh to acquire a commanding 14-7 lead.

Catawba Valley cut the deficit to four the next half inning, but HPT matched the Stars’ answer to arrive at the unreachable football score, 17-10.

Rudy Maxwell (Duke) led the HiToms offensive charge with two round trips worth five RBIs. With his third and fourth home run of the summer, Maxwell finished the contest 4-for-6.

Another Blue Devil showed that out yesterday was Ethan Murray. Murray also had a home run with a projected distance of 412 feet, according to TrackMan. His performance was named the Hitting Line of the Night by the CPL as he accumulated a 3-for-5 effort with a double, four RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases.

Luke Spiva (Catawba) and Hogan Windish (UNCG) both connected on three hits apiece. Only needing one hit on the night for his streak, Windish thus extended his regular-season hit streak out to 18 games.

Also, Windish still leads the league in batting average with a .456 and is now all alone atop the league leaderboard in RBIs as well with 29.

After yesterday’s outing, Spiva is now second in the CPL in batting average at .425.

In regard to hit streaks, Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) and Maxwell continue to fan the fire of their own at seven games each. Turconi drove in four runs last night, 18 on the summer, and scored three times. Turconi leads the team in runs scored with 23.

Avery Cain (2-0) out of King University was credited with his second win on the bump for the HiToms as he tossed 2.2 innings of relief while striking out six.

HPT will be back in action on the road Thursday evening to square off against Wilson in a doubleheader matchup. The HiToms trail the first place Tobs (9-5) by two games in the Mid-Atlantic Division conference play standings.

First pitch from Fleming Stadium on Thursday is set for 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell