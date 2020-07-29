Kenny Free stepping down as the Head Coach of the Piedmont Classical School Bobcats Boys Basketball Team
Kenneth Free, Jr./Kenny Free
@KennethKfree
I will be stepping down as the Head Coach @pchsbobcats.
This was a tough decision but I believe the best decision for me & for PCHS. To the parents, thank you for your support & the trust you placed in sending your kids to PCHS. Players past & present, thank you for everything!.
