NC3 HiToms (Senior Legion) Bag 7-4 Win Over Rowan for 7th Straight Win:HiToms now (16-3) overall

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – NC3 HiToms muster out a hard-fought 7-4 over Rowan late Tuesday night at Finch Field to improve to 16-3 overall and 13-3 in conference action.

A seven-game win streak marks the team season-high for the summer. With the big win and now a bit of breathing room, HPT resides in sole first place with Rowan(13-6), and Randolph(11-6) in the conference.

Rowan battled to obtain a 2-0 advantage though 4.5, but CJ Johnson (GTCC) knotted the game up on just one swing of the bat. His two-run shot, fourth homer of the summer, over the right-field netting sparked much-needed life into the HiToms dugout.

Johnson finished the contest a perfect 3-for-3 up at the plate and only a triple shy of the cycle, including two RBIs

However, Rowan answered right back to retake the lead, 4-2, though 5.5 complete. HPT would go on to plate runs two in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in eight to seal the deal.

Johnson (13), Chet Sikes (NCCU /12) and Alex Rodriguez (GTCC / 13) each extended their personal hit streak last night. In fact, Rodriguez connected on an unconventional inside the park home run.

Between the three-headed offensive attack, they are now collectively averaging .459 up at the dish.

Gavin Mortenson (Western Carolina) produced a triple and two RBIs as Luke Pritchett Barton College) connected on a double last night.

Colby Roy (Roanoke) earned yet another win on the mound, 5-0 and leads the team in wins, for HPT in 7.0 innings of work allowing only four runs and striking out six. Luke Barrow (Coastal Carolina) was credited with the save as he tossed two innings of relief and struck out four.

The NC3 HiToms are back on the diamond today as they travel to Stanly County to finish a 2-2 suspended game in the bottom the sixth with one away and to also compete in an originally scheduled road contest against Stanly

First pitch from West Stanly High School is set for 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell