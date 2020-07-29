Sports Illustrated All-American High School Football Candidates from North Carolina include Payton Page(Dudley HS) and a ton of talent from Kernersville(East Forsyth HS/Glenn HS)

We have a list of the 55 high school football seniors, who are the Sports Illustrated All-American Candidates from North Carolina, and the list includes defensive lineman Payton Page, from James B. Dudley High School here in Greensboro, plus a load/ton of talent on this list coming in from Kernersville, N.C., with East Forsyth HS and Glenn HS, well represented on this list….Breon Pass, from Reidsville High School is on the list and you will see many more names that you will recognize…

Check it out coming in from SI.com……

The North Carolina high school football seniors who are SIAA/Sports Illustrated All-American candidates are:

Bryson Nesbit – 6-6 / 220 / TE from Charlotte, N.C.

Coleman Jeffcoat – 6-3 / 205 / WR from Charlotte, N.C.

Drake Maye – 6-5 / 210 / QB from Charlotte, N.C.

Jesiah Davis – 6-2 / 170 / WR from Charlotte, N.C.

Kaci Seegars – 6-2 / 215 / LB/RB from Charlotte, N.C.

Power Echols – 6-1 / 210 / ILB from Charlotte, N.C.

Jared Wilson – 6-4 / 325 / OT from Clemmons, N.C.

DeAndre Bokyins – 5-11 / 185 / S from Concord, N.C.

Evan Pryor – 5-10 / 190 / RB from Cornelius, N.C.

Mario Love Jr. – 5-10 / 170 / CB from Cornelius, N.C.

Bralyn Oliver – 6-2 / 195 / S from Cornelius, N.C.

Aaron Hall – 6-5 / 210 / ATH from Durham, N.C.

Anthony Freeman – 5-11 / 211 / OLB from Durham, N.C.

Jalen Wright – 5-11 / 187 / RB from Durham, N.C.

Dontavius Nash – 6-2 / 170 / ATH from Gastonia, N.C.

Nick Sharpe – 6-2 / 297 / DT from Gastonia, N.C.

Nicholas Barrett – 6-4 / 320 / DT from Goldsboro, N.C.

**********Payton Page – 6-4 / 330 / DT from Greensboro, N.C.**********

Kamarro Edmonds – 5-11 / 200 / RB from Havelock, N.C.

Julian Gray – 5-10.5 / 174 / WR from Huntersville, N.C.

Tymir Brown – 6-1 / 160 / CB from Jacksonville, N.C.

Jaden Lindsay – 6-3 / 270 / OG from Kernersville, N.C.

Jahvaree Ritzie – 6-4.5 / 274 / DE from Kernersville, N.C.

Micah Crowell – 6-2 / 215 / WR from Kernersville, N.C.

Raneiria Dillworth – 6-2 / 195 / OLB from Kernersville, N.C.

Zyun Reeves – 6-7 / 245 / DE from Kernersville, N.C.

Dameon Wilson – 6-1 / 210 / ILB from Kings Mountain, N.C.

Kobe Paysour – 6-1 / 175 / ATH from Kings Mountain, N.C.

Trevion Cooley – 5-11 / 208 / RB from Knightdale, N.C.

Travali Price – 6-4 / 246 / DE from Lincolnton, N.C.

Nate Hampton – 6-6 / 230 / QB from Mocksville, N.C.

Gabe Stephens – 6-3 / 205 / ATH from Mount Holly , N.C.

Will Shipley – 5-11 / 200 / RB from Matthews, N.C.

Gavin Blackwell – 6-0 / 165 / WR from Monroe, N.C.

Michael Gonzalez – 6-4 / 280 / OG from Monroe, N.C.

Yousef Mugharbil – 6-5 / 300 / OG from Murphy, N.C.

Brandon Johnson – 5-10 / 170 / CB from Newton, N.C.

Jordan Poole – 6-0 / 225 / ATH from Oakboro, N.C.

Andrew Jones – 6-4 / 255 / OT from Pfafftown, N.C.

Issac Washington – 6-3 / 268 / DT from Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Andrew Canelas – 6-8 / 300 / OT from Raleigh, N.C.

Jabril McNeill – 6-4 / 225 / OLB from Raleigh, N.C.

Diego Pounds – 6-6 / 305 / OT from Raleigh, N.C.

Jacob Gill – 6-0 / 170 / WR from Raleigh, N.C.

Joshua Sosanya – 6-1.5 / 180 / S from Raleigh, N.C.

Kaemen Marley – 6-2 / 205 / ATH from Ramseur, N.C.

Breon Pass – 6-1 / 160 / WR from Reidsville, N.C.

Caleb Hood – 6-0 / 220 / ATH from Rockingham, N.C.

Dalton Stroman – 6-3 / 183 / WR from Rockingham, N.C.

Jakolbe Baldwin – 6-0 / 175 / WR Rockingham, N.C.

Jaleel Davis – 6-6 / 300 / OT from Rockingham, N.C.

Keeshawn Silver – 6-5 / 270 / DE from Rocky Mount, N.C.

Jack Hollifield – 6-3 / 225 / ATH from Shelby, N.C.

Isaiah Pipkin – 6-6 / 220 / LB from Wake Forest, N.C.

Colby Smith – 6-7 / 295 / OT from Wentworth, N.C.

Zaire Patterson – 6-6 / 230 / DE from Winston-Salem, N.C.