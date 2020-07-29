Tony Barnhart on College Football:ACC Schools have their Football Schedules and Waiting for Dates
Tony Barnhart…..Mr. College Football
@MrCFB
Confirmed by @blauds of @TheMediaGuides
ACC schools have their football schedules. Waiting for dates.
Mark Blaudschun
@blauds
ACC Prez meeting now to consider 10 plus one option with ND as full member or 8 plus one with ND getting 8 instead of 6 ACC games. Situation in flux. Stay tuned…..
