Amillia Huggins(Southwest Guilford HS) has committed to play college basketball at Greensboro College
Amillia Huggins, Southwest Guilford High School basketball Class of 2020, has now changed his collegiate look, and Huggins will be huggin’ the sidelines at Greensboro College…..
Huggins will be a part of “The Pride”…..The Greensboro College Pride Men’s Basketball Team.
More on this move, now moving at Twitter:
We’ll be out to catch some games! https://t.co/TJuTN5GZyE
— Southwest Cowboys (@SWCowboys_Athl) July 30, 2020
Congrats @amillia_huggins …@SWGuilfordMBB alum commits to play college hoops at @GC_Pride …@WFMY @WFMYhss @SWCowboys_Athl https://t.co/JknzGiyvNm
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) July 30, 2020
