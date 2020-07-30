Former Boston Red Sox skipper/manager John McNamara Gone at age 88(Also managed the Reds, Padres, A’s, Angels and Indians)

from Dan Shaughnessy with the Boston Globe:CLICK HERE to read all…..

John McNamara, manager of the ill-fated 1986 Red Sox, died Tuesday in Tennessee at the age of 88. His death was confirmed to the Globe by his wife, Ellen McNamara of Brentwood, Tenn., and his nephew, Joe McNamara of Sacramento.

McNamara managed 19 seasons in the major leagues with the Oakland A’s, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, California Angels, Red Sox, and Cleveland Indians. His career mark was 1,160-1,233-2 (.485).

He was hired by Haywood Sullivan to replace Ralph Houk in Boston, and the 1985 Red Sox went 81-81 in McNamara’s first season in the Fenway Park dugout.

A year later, McNamara was American League Manager of the Year as the Red Sox took over first place for good in late May.

The Red Sox won a dramatic AL Championship Series, recovering from a 3-1 series deficit and beating the Angels in seven games. It was in October of 1986 that McNamara became a household name in New England when a series of questionable decisions doomed the Red Sox in the World Series.

