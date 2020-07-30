NC3 HiToms going for the Title Tonight at historic Finch Field in Thomasville

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 7 p.m. Limit of 25 spectators. Stay tuned for recap.

Last Area III Championship for HPT was back in 2016. With a win over Concord tonight, the NC3 HiToms will clinch their fifth crown under 13-year head coach Rob Shore.

(No 2020 NC3 playoffs)

HPT Area III Championships: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016

NC 3 SENIOR STANDINGS

TEAM	                LEAGUE	        ALL
HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE	15	2	18	3
ROWAN COUNTY	        13	6	24	8
UNION COUNTY	         9	5	9	7
LEXINGTON-DAVIDSON	 8	5	9	7
RANDOLPH COUNTY	        11	8	16	13
GREENSBORO	         9	7	10	10
MOCKSVILLE	         8	11	11	14
KANNAPOLIS	         7	11	8	13
STANLY COUNTY	         6	11	6	12
CONCORD	                 6	11	7	12
MOUNT AIRY	         0	15	0	17

