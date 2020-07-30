NC3 HiToms going for the Title Tonight at historic Finch Field in Thomasville

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 7 p.m. Limit of 25 spectators. Stay tuned for recap.

Last Area III Championship for HPT was back in 2016. With a win over Concord tonight, the NC3 HiToms will clinch their fifth crown under 13-year head coach Rob Shore.

(No 2020 NC3 playoffs)

HPT Area III Championships: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016

NC 3 SENIOR STANDINGS

TEAM LEAGUE ALL HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE 15 2 18 3 ROWAN COUNTY 13 6 24 8 UNION COUNTY 9 5 9 7 LEXINGTON-DAVIDSON 8 5 9 7 RANDOLPH COUNTY 11 8 16 13 GREENSBORO 9 7 10 10 MOCKSVILLE 8 11 11 14 KANNAPOLIS 7 11 8 13 STANLY COUNTY 6 11 6 12 CONCORD 6 11 7 12 MOUNT AIRY 0 15 0 17