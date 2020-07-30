Reoccurring Theme:Guilford Schools puts the Return to Athletic Workouts on HOLD:Monday August 3 scheduled Return to Workouts Postponed!!!
from Joe Sirera, over at the News and Record on Twitter:
@GCSchoolsNC/Guilford County Schools:
“Will delay the start of athletics and marching band beyond Aug. 3,” Chief of Schools Tony Watlington tells high school officials in an email. No word on when fall sports workouts might begin.
from GreensboroSports.com….Are we on a Merry-Go-Round??? This is getting redundant…It has become the same old story-line, over-and-over again….
