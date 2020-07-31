Greensboro Red Wings top Randolph County on Thursday night, 8-7/Greensboro Red Hawks are 5-4 winners, over HPT Navy

Posted by Andy Durham on July 31, 2020 at 12:02 am under Amateur, College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Greensboro Red Wings
@gsoredwings

The GSO Red Wings hang on for a big win over Randolph County 8-7.

Greensboro Redhawks
@gsoredhawks

FINAL (6) | Redhawks 5, HPT Navy 3

Brayden Dilday and Ben Ratley combined for 11 strikeouts (!!!), 3 walks issued, and 2 hits (!!!!!!!!!!).

We move to 5-4-1 on the summer with a chance to finish above 0.500 in our season finale Saturday morning!

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top