Greensboro Red Wings top Randolph County on Thursday night, 8-7/Greensboro Red Hawks are 5-4 winners, over HPT Navy

Greensboro Red Wings

@gsoredwings

The GSO Red Wings hang on for a big win over Randolph County 8-7.

Caleb Carden pitched 5+ strong innings. Jonathan Todd gutted out the last 3+ innings to nail it down. @WGHSBB @RCCEagsBaseball @RockinghamBase1 — Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 31, 2020

Jake Jenkins-Cowart and TJ Ash led the offense with 2 RBI each. @SEfalconbsbl @NCATSUbaseball @ECUBaseball — Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 31, 2020

Greensboro Redhawks

@gsoredhawks

FINAL (6) | Redhawks 5, HPT Navy 3

Brayden Dilday and Ben Ratley combined for 11 strikeouts (!!!), 3 walks issued, and 2 hits (!!!!!!!!!!).

We move to 5-4-1 on the summer with a chance to finish above 0.500 in our season finale Saturday morning!