Greensboro Red Wings top Randolph County on Thursday night, 8-7/Greensboro Red Hawks are 5-4 winners, over HPT Navy
Greensboro Red Wings
@gsoredwings
The GSO Red Wings hang on for a big win over Randolph County 8-7.
Caleb Carden pitched 5+ strong innings. Jonathan Todd gutted out the last 3+ innings to nail it down. @WGHSBB @RCCEagsBaseball @RockinghamBase1
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 31, 2020
Jake Jenkins-Cowart and TJ Ash led the offense with 2 RBI each. @SEfalconbsbl @NCATSUbaseball @ECUBaseball
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 31, 2020
Greensboro Redhawks
@gsoredhawks
FINAL (6) | Redhawks 5, HPT Navy 3
Brayden Dilday and Ben Ratley combined for 11 strikeouts (!!!), 3 walks issued, and 2 hits (!!!!!!!!!!).
We move to 5-4-1 on the summer with a chance to finish above 0.500 in our season finale Saturday morning!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.