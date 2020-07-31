NC3 HiToms Clinch NC3 Championship With Road Win Tonight

Posted by Press Release on July 31, 2020

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – With a road win over Kannapolis tonight, the NC3 HiToms will clinch their fifth crown under 13-year head coach Rob Shore. The last Area III Championship for HPT was back in 2016.

First pitch from South Stanly High School is set for 7 p.m. Stay tuned for recap.

(No 2020 NC3 playoffs just a regular-season champ)

NC 3 SENIOR LEGION STANDINGS

TEAM	                LEAGUE	        ALL
                        W	L	W	L
HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE	15	2	18	3
ROWAN COUNTY	        13	6	24	8
UNION COUNTY	        10	5	10	7
LEXINGTON-DAVIDSON	 8	5	 9	7
GREENSBORO	        10	7	11	10
RANDOLPH COUNTY	        11	9	16	14
MOCKSVILLE	         9	11	12	14
KANNAPOLIS	         7	12	 8	14
CONCORD	                 6	11	 7	12
STANLY COUNTY	         6	12	 6	13
MOUNT AIRY	         0	15	 0	17

Courtesy of Shane Harvell
HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern

