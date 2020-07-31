NC3 HiToms Clinch NC3 Championship With Road Win Tonight
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – With a road win over Kannapolis tonight, the NC3 HiToms will clinch their fifth crown under 13-year head coach Rob Shore. The last Area III Championship for HPT was back in 2016.
First pitch from South Stanly High School is set for 7 p.m. Stay tuned for recap.
(No 2020 NC3 playoffs just a regular-season champ)
NC 3 SENIOR LEGION STANDINGS
TEAM LEAGUE ALL W L W L HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE 15 2 18 3 ROWAN COUNTY 13 6 24 8 UNION COUNTY 10 5 10 7 LEXINGTON-DAVIDSON 8 5 9 7 GREENSBORO 10 7 11 10 RANDOLPH COUNTY 11 9 16 14 MOCKSVILLE 9 11 12 14 KANNAPOLIS 7 12 8 14 CONCORD 6 11 7 12 STANLY COUNTY 6 12 6 13 MOUNT AIRY 0 15 0 17
Courtesy of Shane Harvell
HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern
