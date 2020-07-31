Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Canceled Due To Coronavirus/COVID-19

from www.wxii12.com:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. —A new item was added Friday to the list of high school sporting events canceled because of the coronavirus: the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, our NBC affiliate WRAL.

The game puts the top graduating senior football players from North Carolina in a match-up against their South Carolina counterparts.

The game is held at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., every Dec. This year, it was planned for Dec. 19.

The Shrine Bowl Game of Governors said roster selections will still be made for both teams to recognize the Class of 2021, even though the game will not be played, according to WRAL.

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is expected to return in Dec. 2021.