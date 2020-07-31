The Morning Run:How I Spent My Summer Vacation(Living the Viva Loco as a Humid Human/3 M’s, Three Wooden Crosses/Otis Day and more)

Another Morning Run in the books, and most all of the chapters in this book read the same this Summer…

Humid, Humid and more Humid…That was this story on The Morning Run this morning, and that has been the same old story, every morning on The Morning Run, this entire Summer of 2020…

You take off for your start, and then you begin to get hit by that thick, muggy air…..

By the time you get home, it feels like you are carrying a 5-7 pound weight on your back, and that weight is your sweaty shirt…

Hard to believe, unless you experience it, and this Summer, I have been living the Viva Loco, as a “Humid Human”…

Why not just quit and give up the ghost…

For all of the running times that I can tell you about, quitting has not been an option….

Just keep on going, and learn to live with it, and then tell others about it…

Here is the music that is making our Morning Run Show, run this morning…

We have the Three M’s up here first this morning…The first M up here today, on The Morning Run, is Maniac….

You have to be a Maniac to keep doing this stuff and here’s Michael Sembello with his tune “Maniac” to get us moving this morning….We may have used this one before, on a previous Morning Run, but it is a good one, and here we go, when you CLICK ON BELOW……



The next “M” up for today is “The Monster Mash” and it comes our way from “The Dick Clark Show”, and I guess that show would be “American Bandstand” and we have Mr. Bobby Pickett on the vocals…Nice tune, and it fit due to the “M” in Monster Mash, and everybody used to know and sing this tune around Halloween Time, back in the day…

Bobby Pickett and “The Monster Mash”…Click On Below, for the video show, as Dick Clark gets us started up…



Our next song on the show might just be our “Song of the Year”…Got to love this tune, and it really tells us a great story…It has already won our “Song of the Week” and our “Song of the Month” honors….It just touches the heart and soul…Outstanding spiritual song from Aaron and Amanda Crabb….This is the good one…The “M” is Miracle….I need a Miracle today…And this song gives us hope for that Miracle…You can listen to it over and over again, and Miracles will be coming soon…Lord, I need a Miracle today, and here is that song, again from Aaron and Amanda Crabb…

Do Click On Below…A great video show….



Well, we had the 3 M’s and now it is time to bring on The Three Wooden Crosses to our show…Randy Travis does it so well, and the theme of this tune is very sound fundamentally, it says, “It’s not what you take, when you leave this world behind you, it’s what you leave behind you, when you go”….

Excellent work here Randy Travis, and you can Click On Below, to enjoy this video show…



It is about time to finish up our Morning Run Show for this week, and we will close with a “Double Shot” from Otis Day and The Knights…For his first selection Otis will get his Motis Apparatus moving with the tune, “Shout” from the movie Animal House…No more need for the introduction, take it away Otis Day and hit it, with “Shout”…..



Last song on the show for today, is almost like a soulful ballard and it comes our way again, from Mr. Otis Day and The Knights…It is a little ditty called Shama Lama Ding Dong….And as Otis says, as we lead into this final number of the day, “Hit It”….

Just Click On Below and here we go, with the best of the video show, and this time featuring Otis Day and The Knights, and their closer, a very smooth version of Shama Lama Ding Dong…



**********That is it for this week and be sure to join us back right here, next Friday…And be sure to tell a friend about, The Morning Run…**********

(We have a little bit of everything, for everyone.)