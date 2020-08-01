Greensboro Red Wings close out their season with 17-1 win:Eli Willen(Grimsley HS) with Huge HR/TJ Ash(SEG) has 5 RBI/Cody Donnell(NEG) gets 3 hits
Greensboro Red Wings
@gsoredwings
Red Wings finish strong with a 17-1 win. Lots of hitting stars led by @eli_willen/Eli Willen(Grimsley High School) with a monster homer.
@A5H_BASEBALL/TJ Ash(Southeast Guilford High School) with 5 RBI…
@CDonn02/Cody Donnell(Northeast Guilford High Schol) with 3 hits…..
We finished up a great season with these great young men. Ended the year winning 5 straight and 7 of our last 8. Big things ahead for these guys and our program. Thanks to everyone that madd this happen. @NC3_baseball leadership, our coaches, parents and of course our players. pic.twitter.com/XViEbuhfzP
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) August 2, 2020
Greensboro Redhawks
@gsoredhawks
And that’s a wrap! We dropped the season finale 3-2 today and will finish at 5-5-1. Thank you to all players, coaches, and parents for making this season possible. Stay healthy and we will see you next summer!
