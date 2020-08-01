Why didn’t Major League Baseball play ALL of their games under a Bubble in Florida and Arizona???(Might have made a difference/”Bring Back The Bubble”)

The bubble seems to working out for the NBA, with the National Basketball League playing all of their games under a Bubble in Orlando, Florida…..

Makes you to start to wonder why Major League Baseball didn’t play all of their games under a Bubble, at their Spring Training sites in Florida and Arizona….

(You have all of those same baseball Spring Training playing sites centralized around the same cities, in both states.)

Would that not have been easier to control for MLB?

You have your teams together and you are able to monitor the players and their day-to-day conditions, and travel is not an issue, as the players are staying put, inside that Bubble city….

Why didn’t Major League Baseball play all of their games under the Bubble conditions?

The way it stands now, the Miami Marlins are just about out of regular roster spot players due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, and the St. Louis Cardinals are chasing the Marlins, and now the Cards are second place right behind the Fish…

(More Cards are on the trainer’s table each day, showing signs of the Coronavirus.)

Here is the word going around Major League Baseball as of this weekend….

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources familiar with the conversation told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In text conversations with teammates Friday, MLBPA player representatives also warned about the threat to the season, according to Passan.

Major League Baseball is in trouble, and it is not too late to get back to “The Bubble”….Shut it(MLB) down for two weeks and then work on bringing the sport back, this time, with MLB playing inside that Bubble in Florida and Arizona….

Here’s more on this topic, with “This just In” to us from Twitter:

Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of the MLB season as league struggles to contain COVID-19

The Brewers announced that Cain will be sitting out the remainder of the 2020 MLB season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the league’s ability to continue play. The Cardinals announced four more cases within their organization on Saturday/Today.

**********It should be noted that the Coronavirus/COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Florida and Arizona, and that has caused concern to return to the faces of fear, BUT THE BUBBLE is working our fine for the NBA, in Florida….**********