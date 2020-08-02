College Football Update on Kamell Smith, quarterback from Eastern Guilford High School

Plays for Coach Tony Aguilar, at Eastern Guilford High School….Part of the Class of 2021, Kamell Smith, the EG Wildcats starting quarterback, plus Kamell Smith and his fellow-EG Wildcat students, led by their principal Mr. Lance Sockwell, at Eastern Guilford High School…

Here is the most recent college football news on current EG QB Kamell Smith…..

Thanks for my Official Scholarship offer from Fordham University!!! pic.twitter.com/6VM9GE75Xm — Kamell Smith (@thatboy_mell) August 2, 2020