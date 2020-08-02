Five-Run Seventh Lifts HiToms Past Martinsville Mustangs 7-3

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms’ championship hopes are within reach thanks to a five-run, seventh that helped propel HPT past the Mustangs 7-3 late Saturday night at Historic Finch Field.

With the win, HPT improved to 16-5 overall and 6-5 In CPL action. Only a regular-season champion, based on conference win percentage, will be crowned as the originally scheduled CPL playoffs in the second week of August have been scrapped.

Despite Wilson suspending the season, the Tobs still remain atop the Mid-Atlantic Division standings at 9-5. HPT thus has to win out in order to best Wilson in regard to winning percentages as only five CPL games are left on the 2020 slate.

Against Martinsville last night, the Hometown HiToms put up a crooked number on the board rather early, two in the first inning. However, HPT could only muster up one hit until the seventh-inning explosion. Prior to such, Martinsville held a 3-2 advantage through 7.5 on the backs on three solo home runs.

To get the seventh started, the HiToms were gifted back-to-back walks. An ensuing error on a bunt attempt loaded the bases for HPT.

Enter the top of the order. Jeremy Simpson (Catawba) then connected on a sac fly, Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) ripped a 2-run RBI double and Hogan Windish (UNCG) blasted a 2-run round trip. In a matter of three batters, HPT went from trailing 3-2, to leading 7-3 and to winning 7-3.

Windish finished the game 3-for-4 and extended his regular-season hit streak to 19 games. The Spartan still leads the CPL in batting average (.472) and RBIs (32).

Turconi also extended his own personal hit streak out to eight games.

Will Schomberg (Davidson) was credited with the win (1-0) on the mound for HPT out of the pen. He tossed 2.0 innings, surrendering zero runs on zero hits and struck out two.

HPT is back in action tonight hosting a doubleheader battle against CPL foe the Peninsula Pilots. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern